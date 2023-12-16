Suara.com – The following are the results of the 2023-2024 English League tonight, Saturday (16/12/2023) which presents a series of matches for week 17. Chelsea silenced Sheffield United until Newcastle United crushed Fulham.

Chelsea host Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge. They managed to win with a score of 2-0.

Chelsea's goals all came in the second half. Cole Palmer opened the scoring in the 54th minute before Nicolas Jackson doubled seven minutes later.

Cole Palmer scored a goal after receiving a pass from Raheem Sterling. He then fired a low shot from inside the penalty box which successfully ripped through the visitors' goal.

Referee Andy Madley consulted VAR regarding the goal. There are indications that Palmer was caught offside before scoring the goal.

However, the referee ultimately pointed to a point in the middle of the field to signal that the goal was declared valid after reviewing VAR. Cole Palmer also celebrated wildly.

Only seven minutes later, in the 61st minute, Chelsea managed to increase their lead through Nicolas Jackson.

Cole Palmer fed Nicolas Jackson and the striker had the easy task of slotting the ball into an empty net.

This victory does not change Chelsea's position in 10th place in the standings. The Blues have now collected 22 points from 17 matches.

On the other hand, this defeat made SHeffield even worse. They are at the bottom of the standings with a collection of 8 points from 17 matches and have only won twice in that period.

In another match, Newcastle United crushed Fulham with a score of 3-0 in the match week 17 at St. Petersburg. James Park.

Newcastle's efforts to get full points in this match were made easier after Fulham had to play with 10 men from the 22nd minute after Raul Jimenez was sent off for a serious foul.

Despite having a superior number of players, Newcastle was only able to open the scoring in the second half through Lewis Miley in the 57th minute.

After this goal, Newcastle United's game became more fluid. Miguel Almiron then increased his team's lead in the 64th minute, complemented by the third goal scored by Dan Burn eight minutes before the end of normal time.

This victory makes Newcastle United sit in sixth place in the standings with a collection of 29 points from 17 matches. Meanwhile, Fulham is stuck in 11th place with 21 points.

Premier League results

Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 3-0 Fulham