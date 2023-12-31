Suara.com – Arsenal lost at Fulham headquarters so they failed to top the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur achieved a landslide victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Visiting Craven Cottage, Sunday (31/12/2023), Arsenal took the lead first. Bukayo Saka scored the opening goal for the Gunners after only five minutes of the game.

Fulham was able to equalize at 1-1 in the 26th minute through Raul Jimenez's goal. Starting from Fulham's counter-attack, Jimenez was able to score a goal using Tom Cairney's bait.

Arsenal tried to recover but several opportunities against Fulham still failed to produce results. The 1-1 score lasted until the first half ended.

In the second half, Fulham scored the second goal in the 58th minute. Bobby De Cordova-Reid successfully broke through Arsenal's goal in a chaotic situation in the penalty box.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had difficulty adding goals in the remaining time of the match. Fulham's 2-1 victory over Arsenal lasted until the match was over.

This result made Arsenal fail to shift Liverpool from the top of the Premier League standings. The Gunners are stuck in fourth place with 40 points, 2 points behind the Reds. Meanwhile Fulham rose to 13th position with 24 points.

Tottenham Libas Bournemouth 3-1

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate Pape Matar Sarr's #29 goal against Bournemouth during the English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on December 31, 2023. Ben Stansall / AFP

In other matches, Tottenham Hotspur managed to secure three points in front of its supporters after beating guests Bournemouth with a score of 3-1.

In the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The Lilywhites scored a quick goal through Pape Matar Sarr in the 9th minute. The 1-0 score lasted until halftime.

After the break, Tottenham added two more goals through Son Heung-min in the 71st minute and Richarlison in the 80th minute. Meanwhile, Bournemouth could only reduce the deficit through Alex Scott's goal in the 84th minute.

This victory brought Tottenham to 39 points in fifth place in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile Bournemouth is in 12th position with 25 points.