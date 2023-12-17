Suara.com – Arsenal successfully secured three points after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the match week 17 of the Premier League, Sunday (17/12/2023) evening WIB

In the Arsenal vs Brighton match at Emirates Stadium, the Gunners won this match thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the second half

These results made Arsenal temporarily rise to the top of the Premier League standings with 39 points. Meanwhile, Brighton fell to ninth position with 26 points.

Arsenal's position in first place can still be shifted if Liverpool can secure full points when they host Manchester United tonight.

Statistically, Arsenal dominated this match by recording 51 percent possession of the ball and taking a total of 19 kicks, nine of which were on target.

Arsenal took the initiative to attack first in this match and posed a threat through Bukayo Saka's kick which was saved by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Mikel Arteta's squad continued to attack Brighton's defense, but Verbruggen's brilliant performance was able to reduce the Arsenal players' attacks.

In the remaining time of the first half, Arsenal continued to try to steal the lead, but until halftime the score remained 0-0.

Entering the second half, Arsenal managed to score first in the 53rd minute after Gabriel Jesus' header could not be saved by Verbruggen so the score changed to 1-0.

Able to take the lead first, Arsenal continued to play an attacking game and successfully doubled their lead in the 87th minute.

Starting from a pass sent by Eddie Nketiah, the ball was received by Kai Havertz and the German player then fired a left-footed shot which found the back of Brighton's goal so the score changed to 2-0. The score lasts until the match is finished.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa successfully moved up to second place in the Premier League standings after beating Brentford with a score of 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, London.

Now Aston Villa is in second place after collecting a total of 38 points from 17 matches, while Brentford is still stuck in 12th position with 19 points.

In this match, Brentford took the lead through Keane Lewis-Porter's goal, but Aston Villa was able to recover and turn things around thanks to Alex Moreno and Ollie Watkins.

Apart from that, West Ham also succeeded in securing victory after beating Wolves 3-0 at the London Stadium, London.

West Ham's victory was born thanks to a brace recorded by Mohamed Kudus and a goal from Jarrod Bowen.

This result makes West Ham move up to eighth place with 27 points from 17 matches, while Wolves are stuck in 13th position with 19 points.

Lineup:

Arsenal: David Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Lallana, Adingra, Mitoma, Ferguson.