Suara.com – Chelsea recorded a convincing victory with a score of 3-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion in the match week 14 of the 2023-2024 Premier League on the evening of WIB, Sunday (3/12/2023), at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez was the shining star in the Blues’ victory this time by scoring two goals, while Levi Colwill also contributed one goal.

Enzo’s brilliant achievement managed to put Chelsea 1-0 up in the 17th minute, using a pass from Benoit Badiashile. Levi Colwill then increased the Blues’ lead to 2-0 in the 21st minute.

Even though Brighton managed to reduce the deficit to 1-2 through Facundo Buonanotte’s goal in the 43rd minute, Chelsea still closed the first half with a 2-1 lead after Conor Gallagher received a red card.

Entering the second half, Brighton played more aggressively and tried to take advantage of their superior number of players.

However, Chelsea managed to widen the gap with Enzo scoring a penalty in the 65th minute, making the score 3-1.

Even though Joao Pedro scored for Brighton in second half stoppage time (90+2′), Chelsea still came out on top with a final score of 3-2.

With this victory, Chelsea is now ranked 10th in the Premier League standings with 19 points, while Brighton remains in eighth position with 22 points.

After the previous two matches ended in one defeat and one draw, this victory brought the Blues back to winning ways.

The following are the line-ups for the Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FC match:

Chelsea FC (4-2-3-1):

Robert Sanchez; Axel Dissasi, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill; Moses Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, Mykhaylo Mudryk; Nicholas Jackson.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC (4-2-3-1):

Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood; Carlos Baleba, Billy Gilmour; Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana, Simon Adingra; Evan Ferguson.

This victory marks Chelsea’s brilliant performance in this match, which continues to maintain its position as one of the main forces in the 2023-2024 Premier League competition under the direction of coach Mauricio Pochettino.