Suara.com – Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored a hat-trick when his team won 3-1 at home to Newcastle United in the Boxing Day match in Week 19 of the Premier League which was played at St James Park Stadium, Tuesday (26/12) evening WIB.

The victory pushed Nottingham Forest up to 16th in the Premier League standings with 17 points from 19 matches.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United is stuck in seventh position with 29 points. This is Newcastle's sixth defeat in the last seven matches across competitions, the third defeat in a row.

This result was also Forest's first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Host Newcastle opened the scoring first in the 23rd minute. A foul committed by Forest defender Ola Aina on Alexander Isak resulted in the Magpies being awarded a penalty. Isak himself was the executioner, and he succeeded in beating goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Chris Wood, who ironically was on loan from Newcastle before being made permanent by Forest, equalized in the 45th minute, when he freely grabbed Anthony Elanga's pass.

The striker from New Zealand then put Forest ahead in the 53rd minute, again by maximizing Elanga's long pass. Before Wood completed his hat-trick with a finishing shot from Murillo's pass and then beat goalkeeper Turner again in the 60th minute.

Lineup:

Newcastle United XI: Martin Dubrovka, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isaac, Anthony Gordon.

Coach: Eddie Howe (England)

Nottingham Forest XI: Matt Turner, Gonzalo Montiel, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo, Ola Aina, Danilo Oliveira, Ibrahim Sangare, Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson and Chris Wood

Pelatih: Nuno Espirito Santo (Portugal)