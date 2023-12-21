Prelios, the government evaluates golden power

The Italian government is currently considering the application of the “golden power” regarding the acquisition of Prelios, previously known as Pirelli Real Estate, by the X3 group. The sale of the company, worth 1.35 billion euros, was announced last summer, with the American fund Davidson Kempner selling to X3 Group, a vehicle controlled by the fintech giant Ion, led by Andrea Pignataro, an entrepreneur originally from Bologna and resident in London.

Concerns regarding the growth of Pignataro's group, which has control over Cerved and Cedacri and holds shares in MimityCassa di Volterra and List in the financial sector, appear to be the main reason behind the Italian government's decision to carefully examine the conditions for approving the operation. The concerns were translated into meetings between Prelios top management and government technicians.

According to Bloomberg, the Italian government is evaluating the possible application of the “Golden Power” to block the agreement between Ion and Prelios, thus intensifying control over the tycoon Andrea Pignataro. The government, led by Giorgia Meloni, is considering the exercise of this faculty which allows it to intervene in operations involving strategic assets.

Prelios, led by Fabrizio Palenzona, operates in the sector of alternative asset management, servicing and specialized real estate services, with assets under management exceeding 40 billion eurosincluding impaired loans, unlikely-to-pay exposures and real estate funds.

The Ion group, founded in London in the late 1990s by Andrea Pignataro, has experienced significant growth, becoming a global fintech conglomerate. The company has made investments in Italy for a total amount exceeding 5 billion euros in the last three years. The Italian government's decision to carefully examine the Prelios acquisition reflects the growing focus on financial operations and on strategic assets in the context of current economic dynamics.

