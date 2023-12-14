The JN.1 variant punctures vaccines, Italy is heading towards a peak in covid cases between Christmas and New Year. This is the picture that Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan, outlines in the current situation of infections. “Covid has returned, we are starting to have many cases in hospital again, especially people who have not had boosters or have not been vaccinated. Also because the JN.1 variant is very aggressive, it manages to dodge vaccines”, Pregliasco tells 'A Sheep's Day' on Rai Radio 1.

“We will have the peak” of Covid “between Christmas and New Year. And I tell everyone: let's get swabbed if we think we have any symptoms.” Not only that: “In the lunches and dinners we will have during the holidays it would be better not to hug your grandfather, especially if, as I was saying, you have dubious symptoms. In short, if there are fragile people, let's avoid hugging each other”, he adds. As for the mask, the expert recommends it to those who are departing: “Yes, it would be better to wear it on plane flights and trains”.

But why does the JN.1 variant deserve special attention? It is part of the 'family' of the Pirola variant, which produces symptoms known for some time: fever of 38 degrees that lasts a few days, constant headaches and a cold often accompanied by cough and sore throat.

Experts suggest continuing with the current 'recipe' of the vaccine updated to the Kraken variant (XBB.1.5), considering it effective against the circulating variants. JN.1, with Pirola-related lineages, gains space: it has an additional substitution in the Spike protein and now spreads.

