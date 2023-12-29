Telephone scams are a common phenomenon in Spain, and fraudsters do not stop looking for new ways to deceive victims with the aim of stealing personal data to impersonate or extract bank details.

In recent months, a new telephone scam whose objective is to extract money from victims by posing as a family member.

The scam begins with a call or WhatsApp message from a number with prefix 591, which corresponds to Bolivia. Scammers claim to be a friend or family member who is traveling abroad.

With a relaxed conversation they try to gain the victim's trust until she makes the mistake of naming the family member who she believes is traveling.

At that moment, the caller, who is the criminal, takes the opportunity to identify himself as that family member or friend and communicates that his suitcase has been lost or detained by an airline or an airport in another country.

With the excuse of having to pay taxes or customs to recover the suitcases, The scammer asks for a sum of money that ranges between 600 and 1,200 euros. The indicated payment must be made urgently through a transfer or from a money remittance company.

It is important to note that these calls or messages are made from a number that you do not have in your phonebook and with an international prefix, in this case, 591 which belongs to Bolivia.

The scammers' tactics are based on the factor of surprise, as well as unfamiliarity with the telephone number.

What to do if you receive a WhatsApp message with the prefix 591?

In this case, if you receive a message with a telephone number that begins with the prefix 591, don't answer. Most likely, it is a scam with the aim of extracting money under the pretext of lost luggage.

If you have doubts about the veracity of the message, call your supposedly affected family member or friend directly before taking any action. Remember that there is no danger of falling for the scam if you don't return the message.

For anyone requesting money, especially if it comes from an unknown and international number, be alert and verify the information. Prevention is key to avoid falling into the networks of telephone scams.