Suara.com – The 2023/2024 Premier League competition is entering a busy period. The Boxing Day event, as well as the 19th week of the Premier League, presents the big match Manchester United vs Aston Villa.

Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford, Wednesday (27/12) early this morning at 03:00 WIB.

Manchester United needs to return to winning ways after failing to get full points in their last three Premier League matches, and also failing to score a goal.

Manchester United players, Luke Shaw (left) and Jonny Evans applaud supporters after the match against West Ham United at London Stadium, Saturday (23/12) evening WIB. (BEN STANSALL / AFP)

The team coached by coach Erik ten Hag is still in eighth place in the 2023/2024 Premier League standings with 28 points from 18 matches.

Manchester United are still eight points adrift of the top four zone, 12 points behind the top of the standings, and 11 points behind Aston Villa at the moment.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa themselves are also clearly aiming for maximum results even though they will be playing away from home.

Emerging as a surprising dark horse throughout this season, Unai Emery's team is currently competing on the path to winning the Premier League.

Aston Villa is now in third place in the standings table with 39 points from 18 matches, only behind on goal difference from Liverpool who are in second place, and only one point away from Arsenal who are at the top.

Aston Villa striker, Ollie Watkins (center). (Ben Stansall/AFP)

You can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match this morning via live streaming by clicking the link following.

Coach Comments:

“We have the ability to score goals in our squad and also from set pieces, but we haven't done that recently. We have to stay united and confident” – Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United.

“We will not be complacent with the current situation. People say Aston Villa are superior (in this match), but Manchester United have quality players. They are more likely to finish in fourth place (Premier League) than us” – Unai Emery, Aston Villa coach.

Forecast Lineup:

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Kambwala, Evans, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Anthony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Coach: Erik ten Hag (Netherlands)

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Zaniolo, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby, Watkins.

Coach: Unai Emery (Spain)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa facts:

1. Manchester United have only had one clean sheet in their last eight home matches in the Premier League.

2. Manchester United's number of losses is more than their number of wins this season. Of the 26 matches across competitions so far, the Red Devils have lost 13 times, won 11 and drawn twice.

3. Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Premier League (W5, D2).

4. Aston Villa have always failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five away games in the Premier League.

Head to Head Manchester United vs Aston Villa:

Apr 30, 2023: Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa

Nov 10, 2022: Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

Nov 6, 2022: Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd

Jul 23, 2022: Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa

Jan 15, 2022: Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd

Manchester United Recent Performance:

West Ham 2-0 Man Utd

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Man Utd 0-1 Bayern

Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth

Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea

Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd

Aston Villa Recent Performance:

Aston Villa 1-1 Sheff Utd

Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

Aston Villa 1-0 Man City

Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa

Score Prediction:

Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa