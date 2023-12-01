Suara.com – The 21st week of the BRI Liga 1 match between Barito Putera vs Borneo FC will be presented at the Demang Lehman Stadium, Banjar, South Kalimantan, Saturday (2/12/2023).

Three points are certainly the target for Barito Putera and Borneo FC in this match, considering that there are only 14 matches remaining in the season and competition at the top is getting tighter.

The Barito Putera vs RANS Nusantara FC duel in the 14th week of the BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 match at the Demang Lehman Stadium, ended in a 1-1 draw, Friday (29/9/2023) afternoon WIB. (Doc. RANS Nusantara FC)

Borneo FC, even though it is currently at the top of the standings with a six-point advantage over its closest competitor in the standings, Persib, certainly does not want to slip up. Because it is not impossible that losing points will make things difficult for them in the next matches.

As is known, the team nicknamed Pesut Etam is currently in the top position with a collection of 44 points from 20 matches. Persib, which is six points away, is in second place with 38 points, followed by Bali United with 36 points in third place.

In fourth position is PSIS Semarang who pocketed 34 and followed by RANS Nusantara FC in fifth position with 32 points.

The lack of points obtained illustrates the large opportunity that a number of teams have, with so many matches remaining, to advance to the top and then overtake Pesut Etam’s position at the top of the standings.

“Borneo FC’s position is far away, but we must not underestimate our opponents,” said the Borneo FC coach, quoted on the club’s official website.

“Our preparations are quite good, we had a trip yesterday and we already know from now that Kalimantan is very big,” said Pieter Huistra in the pre-match press conference, Friday (1/12/2023).

Meanwhile in the Barito Putera camp, despite failing to gain points following the defeat at PSS Sleman headquarters last week, the team nicknamed Laskar Antasari is looking at this match with full confidence.

Coach Rahmad Darmawan ensured that his team was in good condition and fit to face Pesut Etam. Apart from that, it is believed that support from supporters at home matches will increase the motivation of Laskar Antasari players.

Pocketing 28 points from 20 matches, Barito Putera currently occupies eighth place in the BRI Liga 1 standings.

Stefano Lilipaly was the star of Borneo FC’s victory over their guests, Dewa United in the match week 17 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024, Saturday (28/10/2023) evening WIB.

Player Lineup Prediction

Barito Putera (3-4-3): Ega Rizky; Muhamad Firly, Carli de Murga, Renan Alves; Bagas Kaffa, Frendi Saputra, Bayu Pradana, Mike Ott; Bagus Kahfi, Murilo Mendes, Gustavo Tocantins.

Coach: Rahmad Darmawan.

Borneo FC (4-3-3): Nadeo Argawinata; Fajar Fathur Rahman, Léo Lelis, Silvério, Leo Guntara; Hendro Siswanto, Kei Hirose, Willem Jan Pluim; Stefano Lilipaly, Terens Puhiri, Felipe Cadenazzi.

Coach: Pieter Huistra.

Head to head

07/21/2023: Borneo vs Barito Putera 2-1 (League 1)

21/01/2023: Borneo vs Barito Putera 0-0 (League 1)

07/30/2022: Barito Putera vs Borneo 3-1 (League 1)

06/22/2022: Borneo vs Barito Putera 0-0 (President’s Cup)

14/01/2022: Barito Putera vs Borneo 0-2 (League 1)

Barito Putera’s last five matches in BRI Liga 1

11/26/2023: PSS Sleman vs Barito Putera 2-1

09/11/2023: Barito Putera vs Persebaya Surabaya 2-0

04/11/2023: Persita Tangerang vs Barito Putera 2-2

27/10/2023: Barito Putera vs Persikabo 1-1

21/10/2023: Bhayangkara vs Barito Putera 1-1

Borneo FC’s last five matches in BRI Liga 1

27/11/2023: Borneo vs Persis Solo 1-0

18/11/2023: Borneo vs Perak FC 3-2 (trial)

12/11/2023: Bali United vs Borneo 1-2

02/11/2023: Borneo vs Persik Kediri 3-0

28/10/2023: Borneo vs Dewa United 3-1

Final Score Prediction: Barito Putera 1-1 Borneo FC.

