The appointment with the MotoGP at Mugello is from 31 May to 2 June for a weekend of pure fun. Five classes with MotoGP – Moto2 – Moto3 – MotoE and Red Bull Rookies Cup and a double appointment with qualifying and the Sprint Race on Saturday and all the races on Sunday. Many meetings with the riders are scheduled, such as the Hero walk on Saturday and Sunday or the Rider Fan Parade along the 5,245 meters of the Tuscan track.

As per tradition, “You don't sleep at Mugello”. The invitation for all fans is to experience a weekend of races, music and friendship throughout the weekend with international music, concerts and DJ sets and the possibility of camping for free inside the circuit park (100 hectares of meadows and woods with bathrooms and showers, water fountains and areas equipped for barbeques) starting from Thursday. Free entry for motorbikes.

PRE-SALE

Pre-sale of tickets for the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix begins on Thursday 21 December both on the TicketOne platform and on the mugellocircuit.com website where it is possible to consult all the opportunities offered.

MAKE WAY FOR YOUNG PEOPLE: free entry up to 15 years old

In the spirit of the passion for motors, music and a weekend to share in the open air with friends, children up to 15 years of age will have access to the lawn area completely free of charge. For children aged between 16 and 18, a reduced ticket for the lawn and grandstands will be reserved.

PRATO TICKETS

Take advantage of the Promotion to experience the Italian GP at Mugello as a protagonist: lawn tickets for 24 euros on Friday, 42 on Saturday to watch the qualifying and the Sprint, 72 euros on Sunday.

PRATO SUBSCRIPTION

Mugello rewards those who decide to spend the whole weekend with a very competitive price. Two-day season ticket: 98 euros for Saturday and Sunday with the possibility of entering on Friday evening, 109 euros for four nights and three days of competitions with access starting from Thursday evening. For everyone: possibility to camp for free and attend all the concerts scheduled on the Correntaio stage as well as the Autograph sessions with the drivers. Free entry for motorbikes. Camper voucher for 70 euros.

A SEAT IN THE FRONT ROW

For lovers of comfort, grandstand tickets on sale starting from 39 euros (Tribuna 58 on the legendary Arrabbiata 1-2 curve on Friday), 67 on Saturday, starting from 149 on Sunday (Tribuna Materassi and Poggio Secco, 170 the Central Tribuna Sunday on the straight and starting grid).

IMF MEMBERS, Military and law enforcement

The opportunity to access with a reduced ticket for the lawn and grandstands continues

