You can now pre-order the amiibo figure of Sora, the protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, in the official My Nintendo Store. With free shipping!

It’s almost here! Nintendo very recently revealed the release date of the Sora amiibo figurewhich will arrive in February 2024. If you want to secure this figure of the protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, now is the time, because you can now! pre-order the Sora amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. collection!

The official Nintendo store, My Nintendo Storehas opened the Pre-orders of this amiibo at a price of €14.99 (VAT included). The purchase is limited to one unit per customer, to avoid the typical problems of speculation, with totally free shipping costs. An opportunity that you can take advantage of to add Nintendo Switch cases, headphones or even controllers from the Spanish Nintendo Store catalog to your basket.

Are you going to get him? You can take advantage of the Sora amiibo pre-order to warm up for the special Super Smash Bros Ultimate event that will be held in January 2024, with which new content will be added to celebrate the 5th anniversary from the famous Nintendo Switch fighting game.

You can also take advantage of the extra event that is running until this Wednesday, December 13and that allows you to get much more experience and spirit points in the game.

