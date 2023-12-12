Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council, Budiman Sudjatmiko, assessed that the target of the first debate had been achieved, following Prabowo Subianto’s performance which was considered good on Tuesday (12/12/2023) evening.

Budiman conveyed this assessment after watching the presidential election debate which was held at the KPU Office on Tuesday (12/12/2023) evening.

“So one thing that was noticed was that the target was achieved. Pak Prabowo appeared calm. So being calm and winning is our principle,” he said.

Budiman said the principle of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN debate was calm. He felt that Prabowo also won the debate.

“Firstly, of course it was proven that we won because our survey was superior. Second, we are calm because the candidate we supported is experienced,” said Budiman.

“Remember, Pak Prabowo took part in the debate three times over several questions that were actually asked,” he continued.

Claim Winning Debate Score

Previously, the Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN, Rosan Roeslani, said that Prabowo’s debate performance last night was not only entertaining, but also educational.

“Pak Prabowo was extraordinary in conveying his vision and mission, then answering questions from both the panelists and other candidate pairs. And his message was clear, namely how we always maintain unity and harmony so that this country will be prosperous, prosperous if we always work together to maintain unity and harmony,” said Rosan after the debate at the Indonesian KPU office, Jakarta, Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Prabowo-Gibran TKN secretary, Nusron Wahid, said that Prabowo’s performance in the first debate was truly excellent. Prabowo’s speech and choice of words and language were considered precise and crisp. According to him, Prabowo’s delivery was easily accepted by the public.

“I am sure that people from Sabang to Merauke, from all levels of society, will be able to accept the language that Pak Prabowo conveys clearly with very insightful ideas, attractive and implementable ideas,” said Nusron.

Nusron said that TKN Prabowo-Gibran dared to claim that if the scores were totaled, Prabowo would win the first debate.

“Both in terms of word choice, language choice and in terms of wit, tacticalness in responding to ideas and concepts. I believe it is superior and more acceptable to the people,” said Nusron.

“Because of that, we are also optimistic that the results of this debate will be able to break electability and increase public confidence and people’s confidence in choosing the Prabowo-Gibran pair for the elections on February 14 2024,” he said.