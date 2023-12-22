Suara.com – Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid, admitted that he was satisfied and surprised by Gibran's performance in the vice presidential debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Central Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

According to Nusron, Gibran has shown abilities that exceed those of his father, namely President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

“We are sure that what Mas Gibran is showing, in our opinion, is really Jokowi, we even say Jokowi plus. Plus with new ideas,” said Nusron.

Seeing Gibran's performance, Nusron is also optimistic that the Prabowo-Gibran pair will increase their votes. In fact, according to him, it could make voters from other presidential and vice presidential candidates switch to supporting him.

“Mas Gibran's appearance tonight will increase voters, will increase voters' confidence, increase confidence, voters will become more confident, and we are sure that in the days ahead there will be a lot of migration of voters from other candidate pairs to candidate pair 02,” he said.

Based on this belief, Nusron is optimistic that Prabowo-Gibran will be able to win the 2024 presidential election contest in one round.

“We are confident that God willing, the election on February 14 2024 will be held in just one stage and will determine Pak Prabowo and Mas Gibran to be the elected president,” he concluded.