Javier Milei's disastrous legacy and anti-catastrophe moves

There's a thin thread that binds Giorgia Meloni to the new Argentine president Javier Milei, renamed during the electoral campaign the “loco” (the madman), for some of his bizarre propaganda outbursts. But his first moves in economic policy show this instead a pragmatism, a realism that seems to displace many, especially on the left, on the eve of the elections, who feared a definitive drift of the South American country with him in power. Machiavelli states that “everyone understands that it is very praiseworthy for a prince to keep his word and live with integrity, without cheating or deceit.

However, the experience of our time shows that the princes who have done great things have not tried to keep their word”. The measures announced by the administration of Javier Milei seem to be in line with the pragmatism of that passage of “The Prince”. Obviously, taking into account the due proportions of the case, the new Argentine president in these first moves of economic policy, seems to follow in the footsteps of our Prime Ministerwho in a few months of government has categorically denied all his detractors both at home and abroad, showing pragmatisma preparation and an authority, also recognized by the main international newspapers, the latest in chronological order, the newspaper Politico, a few days ago.

As the Argentine newspaper Clarin rightly pointed out, “The plan that is being revealed is far from what could have been imagined if only the statements of the candidate of La Libertad Avanza during the proselytism had been followed as clues. The Milei plan seems like an anti-Milei plan.” And on the other hand, the situation of the Argentine country after years of absolutely disastrous Peronist governments, is now close to the point of no return, as said by the new economy minister, nicknamed by someone as the Messi of finance, Luis Caputo “We are facing the worst legacy in our history. If we continue in this direction, we are inevitably heading towards hyperinflation. We could reach levels of 15,000% per year. To understand it in numerical terms, we are talking about the price of milk going from 400 pesos to 60,000 pesos in a year.

Our mission is to avert this catastrophe“. With the catastrophe as a counterpoint, Caputo tried to paint the measures as inevitable. He announced a depreciation of the official dollar, from 400 to 800 pesos, but did not mention measures with respect to other dollar quotations, which should coexist with each other. This will be accompanied by a temporary increase in the so-called “national tax” for card transactions abroad or on imports and withholding taxes on non-agricultural exports.

On the other hand, the fact that music with Milei would change beyond the typical election campaign proclamations (whoever is scandalized by now is either a simple hypocrite or else) was already understood during the inaugural speech, in which the; President had hinted that shock measures would be needed to save the countrysuch as the certainly not popular one (other than populist as everyone now likes to define those who deviate from the progressive narrative) of an increase in the fiscal pressure of the State through taxes and withholdings on exports to compensate for a drastic devaluation of the currency.

But moreover Milei is also showing all his skills as a great economistbeyond what the left around the world was saying about its incompetence and recklessness (a bit like what was also said about Meloni and her management team), as also told by those, such as Nicola Procaccini, co-president of the Ecr group at the European Parliament, had the opportunity to meet him directly “He is a brilliant and well-prepared economist. His skills and ideas can enable this nationwhich has many links with Italy, to free themselves from economic stagnation also causes social instability. “But as promised, Milei also seems to want to put an end to the intolerable level of corruption that exists in the country (remember the image with the chainsaw that so made the right-thinking left in Italy shudder).

A first measure in this sense was to eliminate the infamous Import System of the Argentine Republic, SIRA. This is the mechanism by which purchases abroad were controlledwith scandalous methods due to the levels of corruption that would have been reached, under the Peronist governments, including the last one of Massa * with bribe payments of the order of 10/15% of the total amount of goods imported into the country).

The lever with which Milei intends to make ends meet is inflation. Just as Macri benefited from Kirchnerism's legacy of financial isolation, which allowed him to blunt fiscal adjustment by taking on debt, a stewardship in which Luis Caputo was instrumental, Milei plans to exploit Massa's inflationary legacy to, trampling on nominal spending, reduce it in real terms. It won't be easy but it is a shock therapy as announced to try to resuscitate those who are now in an almost irreversible coma. Another issue that Milei will soon have to address will also be that of international alliances to show whether he intends to abandon the historic alliance with the USA like Lula's Brazil to deviate towards the new world order that China and Russia are trying to build with enlargement of the Brics.

On the eve of his words seemed clear and showed his intention of not wanting to give in to China's dangerous flattery, which nevertheless remains an important trading partner like the USA. We will see and in all this it is to be hoped that Europe can also have its say even if hopes are certainly fleeting. Meanwhile, Milei immediately receives the approval of the International Monetary Fund on the new economic measures. “I welcome – writes in X Georgieva – the decisive measures announced by Javier Milei's government to address Argentina's significant economic challenges: an important step towards restoring stability and rebuilding Argentina's economic potential.” Not bad for a “madman”.

