Prada, Moncler, Armani and… Italy is the first luxury country in the world with 23 companies in the top 100

A total of 23 Italian companies are in the Top 100 of the largest global companies in the sector of luxury products. Prada (18th), Moncler (27th) and Giorgio Armani (30th) are the three main Italian protagonists in this ranking, while Golden Goose stands out as the Italian company with the most significant growth. The Italian presence is notable in the tenth edition of Deloitte's Global Powers of Luxury Goods report, an annual analysis that evaluates and ranks the 100 main players in the fashion and luxury sector worldwide, based on consolidated sales in 2022. This is as reported by Italia Oggi.

The report confirms the solidity of the sector, with a turnover generated by the sales of luxury goods of the top 100 groups in the world amounting to 347 billion dollars (nearly 318 billion euros) in fiscal year 2022, an increase of 42 billion compared to the previous year. These top 100 players experienced overall growth of 20%, with a profit margin of 13.4%, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous year.

Although Italy leads the way in terms of the number of companies present in the ranking, France dominates in terms of sales volumes of luxury products. With only seven representatives in the ranking, of which four in the top 10 (LVMH and Kering in first and second place, L'Oréal in sixth, Hermès in eighth), France records the strongest performances, representing 32.3% of Top 100 total sales in 2022.

As for Italian companies, their average growth rate in the ranking was 19.4%, slightly lower than the average of the entire Top 100. Most of these companies reported profits, with double-digit margins for Prada, Monder, Max Mara, Euroltalia, Liu.Jo, De Rigo and Morellato. Golden Goose, Morellato, Monder, Euroitalia and Brunello Cucinelli are among the fastest growing companies, occupying 5th, 11th, 12th, 14th and 17th place respectively.

Furthermore, the group composed of Prada, Monder and Giorgio Armani, the main Italian players in the ranking, collectively represents 35% of the luxury goods sales achieved in 2022 by the Italian companies in the ranking. Giovanni Faccioli, outgoing Global Fashion and Luxury leader, underlined that compared to the previous year, the situation is stable. He also highlighted the importance of reinventing oneself, with process innovation, circularity of supply chains, compliance with new ESG regulations and adaptation to the major technological transformations underway which will be crucial in the coming years.

