Miuccia Prada, Alessandra Gritti and Monica Mondardini are the highest paid managers in Italy

Miuccia Prada continues to be the highest paid manager among women at the top of listed Italian companies. This was reported today by Il Sole 24 Ore, according to which in the 2022 “pay watch” she was also the manager with the highest compensation, 18.145 million euros gross, for the position of CEO of the Prada group. “Mrs. Prada Bianchi earns exactly the same as her husband, Patrizio Bertelli, also CEO of Prada. A fixed paycheck, no bonus.”

Again for Il Sole 24 Ore, “the second highest paid manager is Alessandra Gritti, this is also a confirmation. Gritti works in finance, is vice president and CEO of Tip (Tamburi), and has earned a total of 8.91 million gross. Third Monica Mondardini, manager of the group controlled by Carlo De Benedetti's sons, is CEO and CEO of Cir and president of Sogefi. Furthermore, the Cesena manager joined the Hera board of directors, with a salary of 60,000 euros a year. Fourth Alessandra Cozzani, former Prada executive, was CFO until 30 May 2022, with 1.74 million”.

The Sole 24 Ore ranking continues: “Quinta Diva Moriani, vice-president of the metals group Intek-Kme, with 1.18 million compensation. To this figure Moriani was able to add the fees for the boards of directors of Generali (345,644 euros) and Moncler (132,630), thus totaling 1.66 million”. Also in the top 20 are Alberta Ferretti, Azzurra Caltagirone and Marina Berlusconi.

