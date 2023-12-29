Prada, million-euro buildings with a view of Manhattan

On Fifth Avenuethe renowned street of luxury boutiques, in front of the Trump Tower, the Italian flag flies, symbol of theacquisition of two buildings by the Prada group that overlook the sidewalk in front of Donald Trump's skyscraper. This operation, worth 835 million dollars (approx 752 million euros), involved the purchase of a twelve-storey building at number 724, home to the fashion house's store, for 425 million dollars (382 million euros), and the adjacent building at number 720, on the corner with 56th Street, for 410 million dollars (369 million euros).

According to what Repubblica reports, the operation, which involved Prada and a company linked to it but whose name was not indicated, was one of the largest completed this year in New York, and among those that have attracted the attention of the American media, because it concerns the most luxurious fashion street in the world, a stone's throw from Central Park. Prada had been renting the spaces occupied by its boutique since 1997. The investment, a new challenge for Made in Italy in global competition, marks yet another Italian acquisition in the steel city, where rents are always at their highest and are no longer convenient even for the big brands: for having broken the agreement of rent ten years in advance, during the pandemic, a Valentino the owner of the premises hosting the store had asked for more than 200 million dollars. A little further down from the Prada buildings there is l’Olympic Tower, between 51st and 52nd, where the family's historic $35 million penthouse is located Gucci and placed on the market.

Continuing along Fifth Avenue you arrive at Flatiron Buildingthe iron-shaped building passed this year to a consortium which still includes the Italian Sorgente group, owned by Valter Mainetti, who purchased it in 2009. There is also Italy in the skyscraper at 125 Greenwich street, near Wall Street, controlled by the company Bizzi & Partners together with Fortress Investment Group. In this Italian risk we must include the acquisition, which took place in 2016, by the group Luxottica, of the building at 1 West 37th Street. 76 million operation. The building now houses the company's headquarters. Even the world of culture has its temple: it is on West 12th, with Casa Italiana Zerilli Marimò, near Union Square, historic townhouse also equipped with a theater, donated by the Milanese baroness Mariuccia Zerilli-Marimò in memory of her husband. For years it has been a center for meetings with Italian directors and actors, and cultural events organized by the Italian studies department of New York University.

