Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) spoke about Prabowo Subianto's aide, Major Teddy Indra Wijaya, who has recently been in the spotlight.

Teddy was highlighted because he wore a blue shirt typical of the Prabowo-Gibran couple's uniform when accompanying Prabowo in the first presidential candidate debate at the Indonesian KPU office.

Responding to the spotlight on Teddy, TKN Prabowo-Gibran Secretary, Nusron Wahid emphasized Teddy's position as Prabowo's aide.

Nusron did not respond much. He was in line with the statement previously made by the Head of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Julius Widjojono.

Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid in the GBK area, Jakarta, Sunday (19/11/2023). (Suara.com/Yasir)

“As has been confirmed by the TNI Head of the National Armed Forces, Major Teddy is an aide to the Minister of Defense who is attached to Mr Prabowo as Minister of Defense,” said Nusron when contacted, Tuesday (19/12/2023)

TNI Opens Voice

Previously, TNI Headquarters opened their voices after Prabowo Subianto's aide, Major Teddy Indra Wijaya, went viral watching the first presidential debate wearing the uniform of candidate pair number 2.

Kapuspen TNI Rear Admiral Julius Widjojono said that Teddy's presence in the first presidential candidate debate was in the context of his duties as aide to the Minister of Defense. He emphasized that Teddy's presence did not indicate the TNI's stance in the 2024 presidential election.

“He is just an aide who takes part in the Minister of Defense's activities. He does not represent the TNI institution or personal interests,” said Julius in a statement received by Suara.com, Monday (18/12/2023).

Prabowo-Gibran in the first round of the 2024 Presidential Candidate Debate.

Julius said that if Teddy consciously participated in Prabowo's activities against his will as a soldier, then he had committed a violation.

So far, Julius said that Teddy had not committed any violations during the first presidential candidate debate.

“It would be different if the person concerned or another active soldier, for example, because of his own will, took part in the campaign and it would be wrong if the person concerned wore a military uniform at that time,” he said.

Viral

Previously it was reported that a post showing Major Teddy watching the first presidential debate at the Indonesian KPU, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday (12/12) evening, went viral on X's social media.

Meanwhile, Teddy is the personal aide to presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto. In the photo circulating, Teddy appears to be watching the first presidential debate live.

He stood behind Prabowo's vice presidential candidate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the Chair of the Banten Province National Campaign Team (TKN), Airin Rachmi Diany.

Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan during the presidential candidate debate at the Indonesian KPU Building, Tuesday (12/12/2023). (Instagram/@prabowo)

Teddy was seen wearing a blue shirt which was the Prabowo-Gibran campaign uniform.

On Saturday (16/12), the X account @UmarSyadarHsb_ _ commented on the moment Teddy attended the first presidential candidate debate and sat in the stands supporting Prabowo-Gibran. This account questions Teddy's status, who is still an active TNI soldier.

“Hello RI Bawaslu. Teddy is an active TNI, why is he joining Prabowo's team? Why don't you reprimand this person. @bawaslu_RI Is it really permissible for the active TNI to be in the Prabowo team's circle like this?” he tweeted.

“Please explain,” he said.

For your information, before serving as aide to the Minister of Defense, Teddy served as an aide to President Joko Widodo for the 2014-2019 period.