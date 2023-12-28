Suara.com – Presidential candidate number two, Prabowo Subianto, admitted that he would invite all parties to unite to build the nation and state if he was elected as the 8th president in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. He said this in front of volunteers from the Indonesian United Muslim Movement for Love of the Motherland (Gempita) who declared their support for him and Gibran Rakabuming Raka at the Grand Sudirman Ballroom, Bandung, Wednesday, (27/12/2023).

“I, you know, twice in the election I contested against Pak Jokowi, twice lost, but, the last time when he won, what did he do? He invited me to unite, he made me his rival, his opponent invited me to unite to be together devote and serve the people of Indonesia,” said Prabowo.

“This is a lesson and this is also my determination, this determination is for the sake of the Indonesian people, for the sake of the Indonesian nation, when God willing, we receive a mandate from the people, we will invite all forces to serve the Indonesian people. Those who want to remain in opposition, we also need no problems but an opposition that loves “Our homeland together corrects, loves the nation of the Indonesian people. This is our goal and this is our focus,” stressed Prabowo.