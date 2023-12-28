Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, reiterated his and vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka's commitment to continuing the development of this nation on the foundation built by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and previous Indonesian leaders.

“Brothers, candidate pair number 2, Prabowo-Gibran, we are the Forward Indonesia Coalition, parties that are not ashamed. We want to continue, want to continue, want to build, want to lead the transformation of the nation on the foundation that has been built by President Jokowi and also “the foundation built by President SBY, as well as all previous presidents,” said Prabowo while attending the national declaration event for volunteers from the United Muslim Movement for Homeland Love (Gempita), Bandung, Wednesday, (27/12/2023).

Prabowo then mentioned how Gibran also conveyed this commitment during the first vice presidential debate which was held on Friday (22/12/2023).

“We want to develop. We don't want to mess with the life of the nation. Many of you watched the debate yesterday, right? Watched it? The only candidate pair who dares to talk about downstreaming, sorry, is only candidate pair number 2, right,” he stressed.

Furthermore, he also praised Gibran for performing well during the debate. Gibran's appearance, according to Prabowo, also answered all the sarcasm and ridicule that had been addressed to President Joko Widodo's eldest son so far.

“Mas Gibran, who was said to be a runny kid, has nothing to do with it, just because Jokowi's son, who was insulted, ridiculed, turned out to perform well. In my opinion, if I were the teacher who had to give grades, I would give 9.9 marks. If it were 10 for Allah SWT,” said Prabowo

At the end of his speech, Prabowo delivered two rhymes for the Gempita crowd. Before that, he had joked that to deliver these rhymes, Prabowo had to look at notes, while Gibran didn't bring notes during last week's debate.

“Allow me to convey a rhyme. If I cheat, I will bring a cheat sheet, but Mas Gibran didn't bring a cheat sheet yesterday,” said Prabowo.

One of the rhymes delivered by Prabowo contained optimism for realizing a golden Indonesia with the Prabowo-Gibran couple.

“Go fishing with friends. Fish for a while with friends,” said Prabowo, opening his rhyme.

“Let's win Prabowo-Gibran. To create a golden Indonesia,” he concluded.