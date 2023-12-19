Suara.com – Indonesian Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto will apply the digital economy concept to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in order to expand market share.

“With digitalization, we hope that access to financing will increase, then market access, market access, and access to openness,” said Chairman of the National Campaign Team (TKN) Rosan Roeslani when met at Plaza Senayan, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (19/12/2023) .

According to Rosan, MSMEs are one of the backbones of the nation in advancing the people's economy, especially the lower middle class.

Therefore, MSME development must be carried out so that all small entrepreneurs in the regions and cities can compete with the modern market.

By adopting the digital economy concept for MSMEs, Rosan believes that small entrepreneurs in all regions have the opportunity to market their products to a wider market share.

“We want more and more MSMEs to advance to class so they can create more jobs,” he said.

Previously, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) on Monday, November 13 2023, determined three prospective pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates to be participants in the 2024 presidential election.

The results of the drawing and determination of the serial numbers for the 2024 presidential election participants on Tuesday, November 14 2023, were the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. serial number 3.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule is on 14 February 2024. (Antara)