Suara.com – Prabowo Subianto visited Bung Karno's grave during his visit to Blitar, East Java on Saturday (17/12/2023).

Prabowo's arrival at the grave of the 1st President of the Republic of Indonesia was warmly welcomed by local residents. Deputy Mayor of Blitar, Tjutjuk Sunario, was also seen arriving first to accompany him.

Apart from that, Sukarno's granddaughter, Didi Mahardika, welcomed Prabowo and his entourage. Not only that, the General Chair of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, also accompanied him. For details, watch the video above.

Video Editor: Praba