Suara.com – An interesting moment was shown by presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto when he held a 'dining table seminar' with a number of people closest to him.

Recently, Prabowo Subianto has often invited friends, colleagues and even a number of figures back to eat together. This moment was quite interesting.

The general chairman of Konco Prabowo, Rajif Sutirto, shared a video of himself eating with a figure who is now called gemoy. On that occasion, Prabowo's personal secretary and aide, Agung Surahman and Rizky Irmansyah, were also seen.

The four of them sat together while enjoying the dishes that were available on the long table in front of them. Prabowo Subianto sat with his back to the camera with his gaze directed at the television, while the three people closest to him were on the side.

Occasionally, Prabowo Subianto was seen speaking and was greeted with smiles and nods from the three people beside him. They melted into this relaxing opportunity.

Rajif Sutirto explained that they were holding a 'dining table seminar'. According to Rajif, on that occasion he and his two colleagues not only ate with Prabowo Subianto, but also gained a lot of knowledge.

Rajif also said that Prabowo Subianto often shared new knowledge when inviting him to eat together.

“This is one way we get a lot of knowledge from you, the cool language is “Transfer of knowledge” at every meal together. There is always new knowledge at every moment together and we call it a “dinner table seminar”. Thank you, Father, Merdeka,” he wrote via Instagram quoted Friday (22/12/2023).

Netizens immediately commented on the upload. Also seen was comic Kiky Saputri who admitted that she wanted to have a similar experience.

“When is it my turn to get knowledge from you?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 2 will again hold a debate with two other candidate pairs on Friday (22/12/2023).