Suara.com – General Chair of the Gerindra Party and Candidate for President of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, Prabowo Subianto, did not get tired of explaining the importance of downstreaming to thousands of party cadres and volunteers who attended the 'National Consolidation of the Gerindra Party' event at Jiexpo Kemayoran, North Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023 ).

This is because the downstream policy that was launched and implemented during President Jokowi's administration is the main key that will be very beneficial for the progress of the Indonesian nation and state.

How could it not be, Prabowo outlined a number of benefits that would have a positive impact on all Indonesian people to eradicate poverty and equalize the income of the population.

“Downstreaming is the key to a prosperous Indonesia, and he (Jokowi) has called me many times. 'Minister of Defense, if we don't downstream, Indonesia will not be a prosperous country. We will have a minimum wage, low wages forever',” said Prabowo, imitating his words. Jokowi.

Moreover, Prabowo revealed that several foreign countries had expressed concern if the downstream policy was carried out by Indonesia over a long period of time.

Why is that? Prabowo explained that foreign countries would be furious if Indonesia completely banned selling all of Indonesia's natural resources cheaply to foreign countries, because in the end it would be managed entirely by the nation's children.

“Foreign countries are furious, they want to sell our raw materials cheaply and then sell them to us again thirty times as much, we will be de facto, colonized forever economically, we will become an insignificant country,” said Prabowo

Because of this, Prabowo aspires to be in line with Jokowi, which without realizing it is the same as the content of the Gerindra Party's AD/ART, that what Prabowo and the Gerindra Party are fighting for is the same as Jokowi, namely wanting Indonesia to become a completely prosperous country.

“Perhaps Jokowi has read Gerindra's AD/ART, or perhaps he has read my book, Indonesian Paradox,” he said.

“Because the values ​​he fought for were the same as the values ​​we fought for. He wanted the Indonesian people to prosper, that was his goal,” said Prabowo.