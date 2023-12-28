Suara.com – Presidential candidate number two, Prabowo Subianto, said that one of President Joko Widodo's successes was his success in maintaining peace in Indonesia. According to Prabowo, peace itself requires sincerity from a leader. He said this when he was present at the declaration of support from volunteers from the Indonesian United Muslim Movement for Love of the Motherland (Gempita) for the candidate pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka at the Grand Sudirman Ballroom, Bandung, Wednesday, (27/12).

“Our team, the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM), wants to continue the nation-building that President Jokowi and previous presidents have started. We must admit that the government led by Jokowi has succeeded in defending the Indonesian people, bringing progress and maintaining peace in Indonesia,” said Prabowo.

He also reminded us that never consider peace a gift from heaven, peace like durian fruit that falls from a tree, no. Peace is difficult. Must try.

“It requires a big soul, it requires patience, it requires sincerity, peace requires honesty, it requires good faith and President Jokowi must be acknowledged that this is his second term, as long as he leads only people who are blind in heart who do not want to recognize what has been initiated. I, you know “I competed against Pak Jokowi in two elections, both times I lost, but he invited me to unite to work together and serve the Indonesian people,” said Prabowo.

He continued, this is also a lesson and this is also his determination that for the sake of the Indonesian people, for the sake of the nation, if God willing, he receives the mandate, he will invite all forces to serve the Indonesian people.

“Those who want to remain in opposition need no problems, but the opposition must love the country, work together to correct it, love the nation of the Indonesian people, that is our goal,” said Prabowo.