Suara.com – The General Chair of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, emphasized the importance of downstreaming. He conveyed this explanation in front of thousands of party cadres and volunteers who attended the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) at JIEXPO, Kemayoran, Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023).

Prabowo said that the downstreaming launched and carried out by President Jokowi's government is the main key which will be very beneficial for the progress of the Indonesian nation and state.

In fact, according to him, a number of benefits will have a positive impact on all Indonesian people to eradicate poverty and equalize the income of the population.

“Downstreaming is the key to a prosperous Indonesia, and he (Jokowi) has called me many times, Minister of Defense, if we don't downstream, Indonesia will not become a prosperous country. We will have a minimum wage, low wages forever,” said Prabowo, imitating Jokowi's words, Friday (15/12/2023).

Because of this, Prabowo aspires to be in line with Jokowi, which without realizing it is the same as the content of the Gerindra Party's AD/ART, that what Prabowo and the Gerindra Party are fighting for is the same as Jokowi, namely that Indonesia wants to become a completely prosperous country.

“Perhaps Jokowi has read Gerindra's AD/ART, or perhaps he has read my book, Indonesian Paradox,” said Prabowo.

Foreign Countries Are Worried

Prabowo said that several foreign countries had expressed their concerns about downstream policies. Especially if the policy is implemented by Indonesia over a long period of time.

Prabowo explained why a number of countries were worried about the downstream policy implemented by the Indonesian government.

He also emphasized that foreign countries would be furious if Indonesia completely banned selling all of Indonesia's natural resources cheaply to foreign countries, because in the end it will be managed entirely by the nation's children.

“Foreign countries are furious, they want to sell our raw materials cheaply and then sell them to us again thirty times as much, we will be de facto, economically colonized forever, we will become an insignificant country,” said Prabowo.

“Because the values ​​he fought for were the same as the values ​​we fought for. He wanted the Indonesian people to prosper, that was his goal,” he continued.