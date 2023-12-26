Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, emphasized that he will return to Aceh in the near future. Prabowo is scheduled to fly back to Jakarta this Wednesday (27/12/2023) morning.

He said this after giving a speech during a coffee event with the Chairman of the High Council of the Democratic Party, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and the leader of the Aceh Party, Muzakir Manaf, at the MZ Coffee Hall, Banda Aceh.

Ending his activities with residents and supporters, Prabowo announced that he and SBY would leave to visit the following agenda.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we say goodbye. Mr. SBY has to fly to Medan, I have another event,” said Prabowo, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

Prabowo then expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome from the people of Aceh for his visit with SBY and AHY. He also promised to come again to Aceh.

“So thank you. We were greeted with company, thank you. I will come again. I will come again to Aceh in the not too distant future,” said Prabowo.

It is known that based on the agenda, SBY and AHY were scheduled to leave for Medan after the event in Aceh. The two of them are scheduled to visit Medan until December 28.

Meanwhile, Prabowo was supposed to fly to Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon, but it was canceled due to bad weather so his flight was postponed.

The Head of Public Relations of the Secretariat General of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General TNI Edwin Adrian Sumantha, confirmed the news regarding this matter.

“That's right (bad weather). The plane didn't take off because of the bad weather at Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport, Banda Aceh,” Edwin told reporters.

Edwin said Prabowo and his entourage were scheduled to return to Jakarta on Wednesday (27/12) morning.