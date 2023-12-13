Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council, Budiman Sudjatmiko, emphasized that Prabowo Subianto's appearance in the first presidential candidate debate was a genuine appearance, not made up.

Previously, Prabowo was considered to appear less direct in the debate on Tuesday (12/12/2023) night. Budiman then denied that assessment.

“If we look at Pak Prabowo's style from the beginning, yes. What's interesting is that it's not made up, it's just what it is,” said Budiman in the South Jakarta area, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

According to Budiman, people who appear the most as they are are definitely people who are not dangerous.

“Human beings are the least dangerous people, we know that many tyrants are people whose hearts you can't tell behind their smile,” said Budiman.

“Pak Prabowo is what he is. In fact, that is not dangerous for the Indonesian people,” continued Budiman.

Budiman said that Prabowo had changed a lot. The Minister of Defense now appears more flexible.

“It's much more embracing and if we look at it, don't just look at the body's gestures, but what the core message is conveying, unity, embracing, referring,” he said.

Previously it was reported that the former PRD chairman emphasized Prabowo's attitude of being reluctant to attack or be 'naughty' towards Anies and Ganjar.

According to him, before the debate started, TKN had tried to provide input regarding opportunities to counterattack.

“There is still temptation, there is that temptation and it appeared on the field earlier. We know we were surrounded by Pak Prabowo, 'Sir, there was an attack like this, what if you try being naughty too? That's a little naughty,'” said Budiman, imitating Prabowo's advice. .

Prabowo only listened to the input given, but he had his own way and commitment not to attack his two rivals in the debate arena.

“What did Mr Prabowo say? “No. I don't want to. I don't want to. “I have to respect this political democracy forum,” said Budiman, imitating Prabowo's answer.

According to Budiman, Prabowo's attitude in maintaining this commitment shows that Prabowo is not a presidential candidate who can be driven. At that time, TKN was limited to providing input, but the final decision remained in Prabowo's hands.

“Yes, in the end, the entire TKN team is the final decision maker. He showed that he is not a puppet. He is there as the president, not for us to steer,” said Budiman.

“Our position is to give input and in the end we leave the evaluation of the field to him,” he said.