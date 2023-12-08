Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, emphasized that his party, including vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming, his team, volunteers and supporters remained relaxed and always kind to all parties.

Prabowo said that his party always faces everything with a smile. Prabowo emphasized this when he mentioned that he was often exposed to what he called hoaxes in his speech at the declaration of the Advanced Indonesian Traders Volunteers (Rapim) at the Djakarta Theater, Central Jakarta.

“We are always friendly. We always smile. We are always kind to everyone, right, brothers and sisters,” said Prabowo, Friday (8/12/2023).

The General Chairperson of the Gerindra Party then poured out his heart regarding hoaxes related to his personality. Prabowo admitted that the fake news often made him shake his head.

“Sometimes, when I see what it is, it’s a hoax, a hoax, a hoax. Attacks on social media sometimes shake my head too, don’t they,” said Prabowo.

One of the hoax issues that received attention from the Minister of Defense was when he reportedly hit and strangled one of the deputy ministers. The content surprised Prabowo.

“Prabowo hit his head and strangled the deputy minister…,” said Prabowo.

“I’m surprised,” he said.

Even though he is often hit by hoaxes, Prabowo admits that he doesn’t have a problem with it.

“Prabowo is like this, Prabowo is like that. It’s not the end. But don’t worry, there’s no problem. Right,” said Prabowo.