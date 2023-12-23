Suara.com – The Sharia Economic Expert Council of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team or TKN, Rezza Arief Budy Artha, said candidate pair number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were committed to optimizing the sharia economy as a new motor for economic growth in Indonesia.

This commitment was recorded in the vice presidential debate held by the General Election Commission (KPU), Friday (22/12/2023) last night.

In the debate, Gibran expressed the importance of preparing a strategy to develop the sharia economy. These include developing human resources in the sharia banking sector, halal tourism, and the halal industry in Indonesia.

“If we listened to the debate last night, the Prabowo-Gibran pair represented by Mas Gibran as vice presidential candidate, we saw how sharia economics was taken up seriously,” said Rezza in the Sharia Economics Discussion with the theme 'Love SGIE for Understanding, No Danger, Nah?' at TKN Fanta HQ, Jakarta, Saturday (23/12/2023).

Not only about strategy, Gibran also touched on the State of Global Islamic Economy (SGIE), an indicator in sharia economics issued by DinarStandard where Indonesia is ranked fourth after Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Rezza, in developing sharia economics the government needs to know the achievements of various countries in the world in the field of sharia economics, each of which has its own parameters.

“If we talk about sharia economics, SGIE is a parameter. Through understanding good and correct parameters, we can formulate how to develop a good and correct sharia economy in the future. That is the key,” he said.

He also reiterated that Prabowo-Gibran is the only presidential election participant who has a commitment and effective strategy in developing the sharia economy as a new motor for economic growth in Indonesia.

“Prabowo-Gibran stated clearly in the second Asta Cita point8r, sharia economics is a point that we will develop if Prabowo-Gibran gets the mandate to run the government in the future,” he added.