Suara.com – The presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number two, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, are in first place with the highest elaboration on the island of Java.

This conclusion is based on a survey conducted by the Indonesian Survey Institute.

Executive Director of Indonesian Survey Flow, Ali Rif’an, said that their survey was held in six cities on the island of Java, (Banten, West Java, DKI Jakarta, Central Java, DI Yogyakarta, and East Java on 28 November – 5 December 2023. The number of respondents was as many as 1,200.

The results show that the Prabowo-Gibran pair scored an electability of 34.2 percent, followed by the number three pair, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, 30.7 percent, and the number one pair, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, who took the last position with 26.3 percent. Meanwhile, 8.7 percent of residents have not provided an answer/don’t know.

“Those who said they were final or would not change their choice (strong voters) regarding the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates were 48.6 percent. Meanwhile those who said they could still change (swing voters) were 44.0 percent, and undecided voters were 7.4 percent,” said Ali in his statement quoted by Suara.com, Monday (11/12/2023).

Regarding the factors that most influence the choice of presidential and vice presidential candidates, there are five indicators, namely work program 30.7 percent considered by the public to be the most influential, then honest and trustworthy character 19.5 percent, experience in government 10.6 percent, intelligent 8.0 percent, and caring about the people 7.9 percent.

On the other hand, regarding the electability of political parties, PDIP occupies first place with a percentage of 22.1 percent, followed by Gerindra 17.4 percent, PKB 10.6 percent, Golkar 8.4 percent, PKS 7.9 percent, NasDem 7.2 percent, and the Democratic Party 6.7 percent.

Then PPP 4.2 percent, PAN 3.9 percent, Perindo 1.7 percent, PSI 1.5 percent, Labor Party 0.5 percent, Gelora Party 0.5 percent, Hanura 0.4 percent, Ummat Party 0.3 percent, PKN 0.2 percent, PBB 0.2 percent, and the Garuda Party 0.1 percent. The remaining 6.2 percent did not answer/don’t know.

“As many as 49.5 percent of voters on the island of Java admitted that it was still possible to change their choice (swing voters) on their choice of political party in the 2024 elections, while those who would not change (strong voters) were 41.8 percent, and 8.7 percent were undecided voters. ” Ali added.

For your information, the Indonesian Survey Flow stated that this survey was conducted face to face (direct interviews) using a multistage random sampling method.

The sample size is 1,200 respondents, with a margin of error of approximately 2.9 percent at a confidence level of 95 percent.