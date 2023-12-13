Suara.com – The State Success Millennial Volunteers conveyed five priority recommendations for Prabowo-Gibran if they are later elected president and vice president.

The five recommendations were conveyed at the launch of the Country's Dreams by the Country's Successor Millennial Volunteers. The country's ideals are the result of collecting aspirations from the SuaraNegeri box as a form of hope for young Indonesians towards Prabowo-Gibran.

The Chairman of the National Successor Coordinator, M Pradana Indraputra, conveyed the five recommendations.

“From the various sectors stated in the National Aspirations, we recommend 5 priority recommendations, including sign language in the high school curriculum, a scheme to share maternity leave between fathers and mothers,” said Pradana in the Kemang area, South Jakarta, Wednesday (13 /12/2023).

The third recommendation, namely zero percent KUR for young entrepreneurs for the first year, then free income tax (PPh 21) for 3 months for companies that employ fresh graduates,

“(Fifth) Student and Student Transportation Discount Card,” said Pradana.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN Expert Council, Burhanuddin Abdullah, said that there were many similarities between the ideals of the State Success Millennial Volunteers and the Prabowo-Gibran program. Therefore, according to him, the five recommendations submitted can be accommodated.

“So, I really appreciate what has been conveyed and in general I can say that everything written in the Ideals for the Succession of this Country can be accommodated,” said Burhanuddin at the location.

Deputy of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council, Budiman Sudjatmiko, said the same thing. He views the proposal in the form of five priority recommendations as worthy of being absorbed.

However, according to Budiman, there needs to be a priority scale and more in-depth discussions to explain how the program architecture is related, then the budget, arrangement, investment to finance the proposed programs.

“Of course it can't all be done at once, there must be priorities and that is the task of the Prabowo-Gibran government if God willing is elected. It is to find priorities for the proposed successors of this country which I think are worthy of being used as material in cabinet meetings, of course,” said Budiman.