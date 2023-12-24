Suara.com – Commemorating Mother's Day which is celebrated every December 22, TKN's Deputy Commander for Law and Advocacy voiced Prabowo-Gibran's commitment to the welfare and empowerment of women for the progress of Indonesia.

“Mother's Day is historically taken from the Indonesian women's congress which was held on December 22 1928. Prabowo Gibran made a commitment not only to the welfare of mothers, but all women in Indonesia.” Francine explained.

This was conveyed by Francine when attending the I Am an Anti-Corruption Woman (SPAK) Indonesian webinar on 23 December 2023 to celebrate Women's Day and Mother's Day.

Francine Widjojo stated her commitment to eradicating corruption for a higher quality of life for women, mothers and children.

“Prabowo-Gibran understands that corruption is an extraordinary crime that deprives women of their right to get the best public services. At the same time, women are an important pillar in preventing corruption.” said Francine.

This is supported by statistics from the World Bank and The Economist which state that women are often victims of corruption, especially in accessing public services that mothers will access.

“For the Golden Indonesia 2045 agenda, we put women, mothers and children as the highest priority. Such as a free meal program to provide adequate nutrition, adequate schools and hospitals, as well as access to health, law and economic improvement opportunities that have been prepared. “However, we realize that this process can be hampered by corrupt bureaucratic processes that often attack women,” said Francine.

This PSI politician also said that to address the issue of corruption, Prabowo-Gibran is committed to eradicating corruption and law enforcement as instruments that support women in accessing the best public services.

“We believe that apart from ensuring access to public services for women, it is not hampered by corruption. “Gender equality and strengthening women are placed in sequence with legal reform, because women are one of the important pillars in achieving an advanced Indonesia without corruption,” added Francine.

Prabowo-Gibran's Vision and Mission, continued Francine, believes that mothers are the shapers of children's character from an early age. Thus, anti-corruption education at the family, school, work or political participation level will be implemented.

“We believe that an upstream to downstream solution to resolve and prevent problems is the best solution. “If nutrition is met, the economy is sufficient, and corruption education has also been implemented, it is hoped that it will be able to prevent and eradicate corrupt behavior,” he concluded.