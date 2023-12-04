Suara.com – Secretary of Prabowo Gibran’s National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid, emphasized that the pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were ready to take part in the presidential and vice presidential debate. Nusron even stated that both of them were ready to debate in any format, including debates in English.

This assertion was conveyed by Nusron in response to accusations by many parties who thought that Gibran was afraid of debate. Especially after the special debate between vice presidential candidates was canceled.

“In principle, our candidate pairs are ready to debate the rules and regulations made by the KPU. Whatever format is determined,” said Nusron in his statement, Monday (4/12/2023).

“Even if the KPU determines that it is in the interests of international diplomacy, for example a debate between Cak Imin, Mas Gibran and Pak Mahfud in English and without any text, we are ready. But we are not proposing that,” continued Nusron.

Nusron also responded to oblique comments that cornered Prabowo-Gibran regarding changes in the format of the presidential and vice presidential debates.

Nusron emphasized that the change in debate format did not come from Prabowo-Gibran, or TKN itself.

“Thank God, now it’s been discovered cetho welo welo. It’s already very clear. “It is known which party proposed changing the debate format, and it was not Prabowo Gibran’s partner,” said Nusron.

It was recently discovered that the AMIN National Team did not deny that their party had proposed that the 2024 presidential election debate always present presidential and vice presidential candidates in each session.

According to Nusron, the confession from the Anies-Muhaimin camp adds further evidence to the many wrong accusations directed at Prabowo-Gibran.

“Every time there is a suggestion that they don’t like, it’s as if it came from us. Even though they are from themselves. This is called a crime in the way of thinking, but thank God the truth found its way, finally there is recognition. “People can judge for themselves,” said Nusron.

Previously, the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN National Team) camp did not deny that their party had proposed that the 2024 presidential election debate always present presidential and vice-presidential candidates in each session. However, they emphasized that they never wanted the vice presidential debate to be eliminated.

The AMIN National Team’s statement responded to accusations from TKN Prabowo-Gibran who stated that those who proposed that the vice presidential debate be eliminated were from the AMIN National Team camp.

Co-Captain of the AMIN National Team, Nihayatul Wafiroh, in a written release, Sunday (3/12/2023) revealed that in a focus group discussion (FGD) meeting held by the KPU on November 29 2023, the AMIN National Team conveyed the initial idea that it would be best to include in every debate agenda presidential and vice presidential candidates to always be present in all series of debates.

“But that doesn’t eliminate the vice presidential debate,” said Nihayatul.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair is serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran is serial number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud is serial number 3 when determining the serial numbers of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

According to him, the complete presence of the candidate pairs is considered important, even though the debate session is only attended by the presidential or vice presidential candidates. This means that, for example, if the debate agenda that is taking place is specifically for the vice president, then the presidential candidates will still be present even if only as audience members and will not take part in the debate at all.

Nihayatul emphasized again that the AMIN National Team’s proposal to ‘attend in full pairs’ does not mean ‘present to debate’, and also does not mean eliminating the vice presidential debate.

Meanwhile, in the conclusion of the KPU meeting it was clearly stated that what was agreed on that day was only, firstly, the location of the debate agenda in Jakarta and secondly, the date/time of its implementation.

Nihayatul actually said that the AMIN National Team noted that the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka National Campaign Team proposed that the debate format only consist of presenting and deepening the vision and mission document. The Prabowo-Gibran team only wants to explain the vision and mission of the debate held by the General Election Commission (KPU).