Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto told how when he chose Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his vice presidential candidate it was full of risks and considerations.

Prabowo stated that when his conscience decided to choose Gibran, the eldest son of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi, was ridiculed and looked down upon by some parties who doubted Gibran's abilities.

“Mas Gibran, who was called a runny kid, has nothing to do with it, just because he is Jokowi's son, he was insulted and mocked. “In fact, appearing (in the debate) in my opinion, if I were a teacher who had to give a grade, I would give a grade of 9.9,” said Prabowo.

In Prabowo's eyes, Gibran deserves good marks because he was able to shock and erase the opinion that belittled him because he dominated the debate stage facing the number one vice presidential candidate, Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin) and the number 3 vice presidential candidate, Mahfud MD.

“That's a representative I chose at full risk,” said Prabowo.

According to Prabowo, Gibran is a young person who is able to accompany him and understand the country's problems.

He also added that he and Gibran were the only ones who consistently spoke about the importance of the policy of producing natural natural resource raw materials domestically before selling them abroad or downstreaming the industry.

Prabowo also said that one of the considerations for choosing Gibran was that he believed it was better to choose young people who had little experience in politics but could be trained rather than choosing people who had experience in politics but often committed criminal acts of corruption.

“Young people said they lacked experience, but at that time, I thought if I chose someone with good experience, what about those with experience in corruption?” he said.

“It's better for us to choose young people who we can still develop, especially since his parents (President Jokowi) are red and white fighters, what's wrong with that?” said Prabowo.