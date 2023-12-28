Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto attended the national declaration event of the Indonesian United Muslim Movement for Love of the Motherland (Gempita) at the Grand Sudirman Ballroom, Bandung, West Java, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

In his political speech, Prabowo emphasized that the public should be careful of leaders who often make promises, especially during the ongoing political year in Indonesia.

“We don't want this wealth to only be enjoyed by a handful of Indonesian people. “We already have a map, an implementation map, not a wishful thinking map, not a random map,” stressed Prabowo.

For this reason, he continued, Prabowo made an analogy with the metaphor of 'nonsense' or 'omdo' for politicians who often make promises to achieve their targets.

“If Eastern Indonesians say nonsense, uncle. “If you listen to it, yes, and this is a problem every 5 years, what season does a politician make when they sell promises, the height of a mountain of a thousand promises is indeed a tongue without bones,” said Prabowo.

“There's that song, do you remember that song? How's that? “A thousand promises are as high as a mountain,” he continued while singing.

In order to achieve prosperity, Prabowo said that he would gather great people in Indonesia to contribute their thoughts and experiences to work together to develop the country.

“And, I am willing to invite all people who want to contribute their thoughts, experiences, and the technology they have acquired for the benefit of the nation,” said Prabowo.

Meanwhile, Prabowo also touched on downstreaming which is one of his flagship programs with Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“The only candidate pair who dares to talk about downstreaming, sorry, is only candidate pair number 2, right? Mas Gibran is said to be a runny kid, right? It's nothing, just because Jokowi's son was insulted, you followed him, right? Apparently, it appears that in my opinion, if I were a teacher who should give a grade, I would give a grade of 9.9. “The score is 10 for Allah SWT,” said Prabowo.