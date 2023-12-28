Suara.com – Minister of Defense (Menhan), Prabowo Subianto attended the 2023 National Christmas celebration with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and a number of Advanced Indonesia Cabinet ministers at Bethany Church, Surabaya, East Java, Wednesday, (27/12/2023).

Prabowo and Jokowi, both wearing batik, arrived at Bethany Church at around 18.15 WIB. When walking into the event venue, the congregation looked enthusiastic about capturing the moment with their cellphones.

The congregation also used this opportunity to take selfies with Jokowi and Prabowo.

“Mr Prabowo, Mr Prabowo!” shouted the congregation who appeared to be rushing Prabowo to capture the moment with him.

During the event, Prabowo sat in a row with President Jokowi; Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi; Minister of Religion (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas; and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Wamenparekraf) Angela Tanoesoedibjo.

Apart from that, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno; Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD; TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto; and National Police Chief General Pol. Listyo Sigit.

In his remarks, Jokowi touched on the issue of tolerance and unity in the political year 2024. He emphasized that differences in choices for both president and legislative members are normal in democracy.

“Even though we are entering a political year, we will hold elections; elect legislative members; elect the president; and vice president, we must continue to maintain tolerance, maintain unity and peace. Differences in political choices are normal in democracy,” stressed Jokowi.

He also reminded that Indonesian people are united by nobler interests. The public must remember the importance of maintaining unity, unity, peace and advancing Indonesia.

“We are united by nobler interests, namely maintaining unity, peace, mutual cooperation, humanitarian interests; and advancing the country we love, Indonesia,” he said.