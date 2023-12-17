This cleaning title continues to offer completely free content to all its players.

PowerWash Simulator continues to offer new content.

Join the conversation

Christmas is about to arrive and as usual, video games are starting to prepare in style. This time it's PowerWash Simulator's turn, a simulation game where your goal is to leave everything like gold. That is, very very clean. As a gift to this time of happiness, the game has decided to implement a scenario completely free of charge, yes, the dear Santa's workshop.

Of course, the developer has offered a small trailer to give you an idea of ​​what you are going to find. If you are excited about Christmas trees, gifts and everything that surrounds this date, without a doubt this new content is made for you. We know that this type of games has a great acceptance among the public, although the amount is not counted in millions, its players are really loyal, so yes, they will enjoy cleaning this new place. It is not the first time that PowerWash surprises with something like this, it even has a SpongeBob DLC.

Santa Claus's workshop comes to PowerWash Simulator

This information comes from the YouTube channel of FuturLab, the developers of the game. So you have nothing to fear, this is official and you can find it available right now. If you want to get to work and leave Santa's workshop ready so he can make all of his gifts, this is your opportunity to work for one of the most beloved people in the world. What do I say about the world… Of the universe! Below we leave you the trailer in question.

As you have seen, the only thing that is shown is a tree, the rest of the map is hidden to be discovered little by little as we clean. You already know, get ready, put on your suit so you don't get covered in dirt, take out those pressure machines and leave everything ready so that Santa Claus and his friends can have the gifts in time for the little ones in the house. And of course, behave wellhopefully you will also have a gift.

Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch users will not be able to enjoy this, since it will be available for the portable console starting January 8. Currently it can be enjoyed by Xbox, PlayStation and PC players.

Join the conversation