It looks like Square Enix is ​​offering an interesting new announcement for this notable Nintendo Switch game. There is news for PowerWash Simulator.

PowerWash Simulator

In this case, the game has already confirmed a new DLC on the way after its last update. Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer FuturLab have announced and released Christmas bonus content.

It's about the update “Santa’s Workshop” for PowerWash Simulator which will be released on Nintendo Switch on January 8, 2024. It is now available on other platforms. It introduces a new map along with a festive outfit, gloves, and a wash skin for players.

Here you have the trailer:

