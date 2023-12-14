We have good news for all PowerWash Simulator users, as it has just been confirmed that new Christmas-themed content is on the way that you will surely love.

Help Santa clean his workshop

As you surely remember, this simulator premiered in Steam Early Access in mid-2021, in 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC and, finally, on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles last January.

Now, all title holders will have the opportunity to help Santa be ready on the important day and not late in delivering gifts, all when a new free Christmas DLC is released.

Here you can see its teaser:

“Merry christmas! It's time to relax with a systematic spray from Santa's workshop in this free holiday map for PowerWash Simulator. “Make the place look brand new for the big day and you might just end up on the good list,” the trailer description reads.

As you could see, the new content will allow players to travel to Santa's workshop and help him clean every corner, so they will explore different settings in the place with dozens of Christmas decorations and even a large tree.

It is worth mentioning that, as a curious fact, this content will not arrive in time for Christmas, although all interested parties will be able to enjoy it starting next January 8, 2024.

PowerWash Simulator is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

