loading…

A powerful earthquake rocked China, killing 111 people. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Earthquake A powerful magnitude of 5.9 rocked the northwestern region China, Tuesday (19/12/2023). Temporary data: 111 people died.

Hundreds of people died after buildings collapsed and rescue teams raced against time to dig through the rubble to search for other victims.

State media, CCTV, reported that around 100 people were killed and dozens more injured in Gansu province after a strong and shallow earthquake occurred.

The report added that 11 people were killed and about 100 others injured in the city of Haidong in neighboring province; Qinghai.

The earthquake caused major damage, including houses collapsing, and caused people to run into the streets for safety.

Rescue operations were underway Tuesday morning, and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts” in the search and deployment of aid and ensuring the safety of the victims and their belongings.

The earthquake, recorded at magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey (USGS), occurred in Gansu near the border with Qinghai, where the city of Haidong is located.

The epicenter was about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Gansu provincial capital Lanzhou. Several smaller aftershocks occurred after the initial earthquake.

Another report from the Xinhua news agency put the quake—felt in Xi'an in northern Shaanxi province, about 570 kilometers (350 miles) away—at magnitude 6.2.