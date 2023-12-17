Unfortunately, in many homes it is common for the WiFi signal not to reach everywhere, or not to do so with sufficient intensity. This mainly affects the 5 GHz network, which has the shortest range of the two, despite being the fastest.

If you are looking for a solution for this, Xiaomi has it, and at a bargain price too. We are talking about your WiFi signal repeater, the Xiaomi Extender Proone of the ones with the best quality price right now, and you can buy it for only 13 euros.

It is sold by AliExpress with the Choice label, that is, it is a product that is already in Spain and that It has free shipping when over 10 euros and also fast, with delivery in 3-5 days maximum. If it does not arrive within this margin, you will be able to receive gift vouchers from the store for the inconvenience.

This signal repeater will solve many of your problems with the WiFi connection and the dead zones that appear in some homes.

Not only that, but Choice has an important commitment to its customers, and that is that you can return the product during the first 15 days after delivery, a way to substantially improve conditions for users and catch up with Amazon.

Little by little AliExpress has been improving in this, bringing more and more products to Spain that do not have to go through customs and avoiding problems and surcharges, which until not too long ago were a constant concern for its customers.

300MB per second and easy configuration

One of the clearest advantages of the Xiaomi Extender Pro is that you can configure it in seconds from the Xiaomi Home application. From there, everything will be much easier and it will simply have to be plugged in for it to work.

This device will bounce the WiFi signal even hundreds of meters, depending on the number of physical barriers in the way, obviously. Even with them, a more than decent connection should reach all parts of your house.

It offers 300MB per second, more than enough speed and bandwidth for, for example, someone watching streaming video in 4K and another person playing simultaneously.

If there is a drawback, it would be that it is not compatible with WiFi 6, which little by little even operator routers are now having, although conventional WiFi AC also offers a fairly good connection speed.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here