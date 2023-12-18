Train passengers to and from Zwolle can breathe a sigh of relief. Due to a power outage, no trains have been running to and from Zwolle for some time this morning and that may last until after rush hour. But the problems have been solved. And that is nice because Zwolle is the second rail junction in the Netherlands after Utrecht. Problems in Zwolle are therefore felt throughout the country. However, it may still take some time before trains around Zwolle are running normally again, a ProRail spokesperson reports.