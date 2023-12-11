“Obviously I was caught at my worst and I wouldn’t want that to happen to other people… I know it’s legal to film people in public, but at the same time there have to be some ethical limits.” These are the words of Michael Manitobawho without eating or drinking it appeared in a viral TikTok video while suffering an overdose.

He is not the only one who has experienced this nightmare. On the social network, a growing trend is gaining more and more popularity: film people in their most deplorable state while using drugs.

The trend is nothing more than a direct consequence of the situation that some cities in the United States and Canada are experiencing in recent months due to the opioid health crisis such as fentanyl. In the US alone in 2021 there were 107,000 overdose deaths, of which 80% were related to opiates. It is 15% more than in 2020 and 30% more than in 2019. Although there is no data for 2023, in San Francisco in the first three months of 2023 they increased by 41% with one person dying of an overdose every ten hours.

The video featuring Manitoba on TikTok was a clip from another video posted on YouTube titled “I researched the country where all drugs are legal.” The format was simple, similar to that of traditional television: the user, imitating a presenter, visits a poor neighborhood and films homeless people while they consume drugs, all without their consent or blurring their faces.

“Poverty porn,” as some Internet experts have called it, has become another viral phenomenon since cities like Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles and San Francisco have been filled with streets full of homeless people. And some Twitter and TikTok accounts have found a niche in them, dedicated to publishing the state of some people from poor neighborhoods, how they take drugs, even overdoses and crimes that occur on the streets of the United States.

A recent viral thread on Twitter from a tech entrepreneur who called San Francisco a “zombie wasteland” led to him appearing on Fox News to talk about the “sad state of drug addiction and public homelessness” in the city just one day after moving there. At Xataka we have echoed the phenomenon of this “silent epidemic in the United States.”

According to Alex Kral, an epidemiologist who has worked on the problem in San Francisco conducting drug surveys for 25 years, if a quarter of a century ago 25% of drug addicts were homeless, today it is 80%. As a result, the city’s Department of Public Health has said it has taken steps to prevent overdoses, including hundreds of new additional beds for rehabilitation treatments against drug addiction, the expansion of mobile care teams and greater accessibility to Narcan and different options for addiction treatment.

Returning to the case of Manitoba, who as a volunteer at an overdose prevention center has saved many lives. He confesses that he felt very shocked to see the medical emergency of him being seen by millions of people having gone viral on TikTok. “When I saw the video, it took me a few minutes to sink in. I felt ultra negative,”

The answer from Tyler Oliveira, the YouTuber who filmed the video, was that the goal was to prevent children from following the same path in life. “If seeing yourself in a documentary is the push you need to get sober, you’re welcome,” he tweeted.

Although, as explained in this Vice article, there is no evidence to suggest that publicly shaming people is a solution against drug addiction and, in fact, can even be counterproductive. In this report, Sarah Blyth, executive director of the Overdose Prevention Society, points out that “it is disgusting that we hate and belittle people who are in a difficult situation.”

And he emphasizes that in recent months there has been a boom in people coming to poor neighborhoods to film ground zero for opioid overdoses, something that dehumanizes people at its lowest points and generally contains misleading information. Additionally, filming people without their consent can have long-term consequences, including for family and friends who view the content or for future companies who may hire them.

Viral overdose challenges, another problem for the platform

Drugs are no strangers to the Chinese social network. And as proof is the recent death of a 13-year-old boy in Columbus, Ohio, who ingested at least a dozen pills of Benadryl as part of a TikTok challenge.

Called the ‘Benadryl Challenge,’ it involves taking dangerous amounts (12 to 14 hallucination-inducing pills) of the over-the-counter drug diphenhydramine, which is commonly found in products like Benadryl and other over-the-counter medications.

Jacob Stevens’ Friends They filmed everything that happened, until the teenager was hospitalized and spent six days connected to a ventilator before dying. In a warning on her website, Benadryl noted that her product should only be used as directed, adding that they are working with TikTok to remove content that misuses the product.

