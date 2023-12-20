loading…

Homeless people near a cafe in the center of Jerusalem, Israel. Photo/Nati Shohat/FLASH90

TEL AVIV – Israel's military attack on Gaza has had a very negative impact on the colonial country's economy according to the findings of the Alternative Poverty Report.

The annual report reveals a growing socio-economic emergency and worsening poverty since Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza, which is widely considered a genocide.

According to the report's data, Israel's indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza has significantly damaged the income of 19.7% of Israelis, with 45.5% expressing concern about worsening economic hardship.

Shockingly, 100% of charities dedicated to supporting the poor report receiving no aid from the Israeli government since the start of the invasion, despite an increase in the number of requests for aid.

The alternative poverty line, which represents the minimum cost of living, is defined as 5,107 shekels (USD1,401) per month for an individual and 12,938 shekels (USD3,551) for a family consisting of two adults and two children.

What is worrying is that 81.8% of aid recipients are in debt, 85.1% suffer from lack of energy, 79.3% suffer from chronic diseases, 81.6% of elderly aid recipients live in poverty, and 31.5% face severe food insecurity .

This report highlights the existence of segments of the population who are not officially classified as poor under National Insurance, but who, in fact, live in poverty.

Families with per capita incomes above the poverty line but below the minimum cost of living face challenges in meeting essential living conditions, resulting in varying levels of poverty.

The report also revealed that 50.9% of aid recipients reduced or neglected food due to financial constraints.