Directed by Masahiro Shinohara and Koji Masunari, Trapezium opens in theaters in Japan on May 10, 2024.

Next year, Japanese cinemas will premiere Trapezium, an interesting movie anime drama performed by CloverWorksthe studio responsible for the successful series Spy x Family and which will soon release its first feature film.

To whet your appetite, the studio has launched the first teaser Trapeziumwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

In addition to the trailer, we also have the first official poster of Trapeziumwhich you can take a look at right below.

CloverWorks

What Trapezium is about, the new thing from the Spy x Family studio

Under the direction of Masahiro Shinohara (Is the Order a Rabbit?) y Koji Masunari (The Blue Period), Trapezium is a dramatic film that adapts the novel by Kazumi Takayama and whose plot takes a new look at the idol business.

It tells the story of Yū Higashi, a young woman who aspires to become an Idol. For it She sets a series of rules that affect her social life as a typical teenager: no social networks, no boyfriend and no attention at school..

Its own author, Kazumi Takayamais an Idol, so she knows the subject first-hand and in her work she deals with the world of Idols beyond the superficial aesthetics where she combines the drama about coming of age with the aspirations of the Idols in the world of entertainment. .

“Yū Higashi, a first-year high school student, lives her high school life by imposing four rules to 'definitely become an idol': 'I will not use social networking services', 'I will not have a boyfriend', 'I will not stand out in the school', and 'I will make friends with beautiful girls from the east, west, south and north'.

What is the result of Yū's dream that he pursues throughout his high school life?” details the official synopsis of the film.

Trapezium opens in movie theaters in Japan on May 10, 2024, although at the moment it is unknown when we will see the film in theaters in Spain. What did you think of the teaser for this new anime? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.