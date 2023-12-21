Car manufacturers do not make every part of their cars themselves. And we're not just talking about the tires; Things like the airbags also come from third parties. Such a supplier can sell the same part to multiple manufacturers to reduce costs. But if there is a mistake in such a part, the turnips are also well cooked. This is now happening (again) in the US, where 52 million vehicles may have to be returned to the dealer.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there is a manufacturing defect in the airbags from the company ARC. The airbags could rupture if they explode, releasing metal particles at the occupants. Does this look familiar? A few years ago, the airbags on 100 million vehicles worldwide had to be replaced due to approximately the same problem. Then the Takata company was the producer.

ARC airbags can be found in cars from BMW, Stellantis, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mercedes, Porsche, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen. From 2000 to 2018, airbags were installed in new cars. The car companies are not eager to recall 52 million cars in the United States to the dealer. According to Reuters, a number of these car brands have filed protests with the NHTSA.

A useless recall?

Now it sounds pretty evil of the big companies to leave potentially defective airbags in cars, but they may have a point. ARC has done the math and calculates that only one airbag will rupture in the next 33 years, statistically speaking. This is slightly different from the Takata recall, in which at least 30 people worldwide died due to the defect.

The NHTSA disagrees with ARC's argument and, according to Reuters, no longer wants to delay the recall. According to this agency, there have already been seven known cases in the US in which the airbag ruptured and one person has already died as a result. It is currently unclear how many cars are driving in the Netherlands with these ARC airbags and whether a recall is planned. No doubt to be continued.