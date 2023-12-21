Suara.com – After many rumors regarding his closeness to Sarwendah, Betrand Peto finally opened his voice. Through an upload on his personal Instagram account, Betrand Peto admitted that all this time, Ruben Onsu and Sarwendah were the ones who faced it.

He admitted that all this time Ruben Onsu and Sarwendah had always protected him. In fact, there are a lot of bad things written about him and his adoptive parents who always solve his problems.

Because of this, in the caption of his upload, Betrand Peto appeared to apologize to Ruben Onsu and Sarwendah. He also apologized specifically to Sarwendah because he also received ridicule and accusations from the public because of the closeness of the two of them.

“In this longest post, Onyo is sorry, father and mother, Onyo wrote this, I definitely love Theonsu, just for a moment I can smile a little with my new family, brothers and sisters, mother, I'm sorry because Onyo was their target,” wrote Betrand Peto in his upload. , Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Regarding Betrand Peto and Sarwendah themselves, they are very close to each other. Even though they are not biological children, the two often share moments together. In fact, Sarwendah also considers Betrand Peto like his own son.

This can be seen from the two of them being comfortable when spending time with each other. On their respective social media accounts, they often upload moments when they spend time together. So what is the portrait of Betrand Peto and Sarwendah together like? Take a peek at some of the portraits below.

1. Pose on the escalator

In one of Betrand Peto's uploads, he shows himself and Sarwendah posing on an escalator. Both of them took photos from a top angle. Meanwhile, Betrand Peto was seen wearing a black OOTD. Meanwhile Sarwendah wore a blue dress with a white outer jacket.

2. Perform together

Betrand Peto and Sarwendah are also known to have performed together. In the portrait shared, the two of them are seen doing a dress rehearsal for their performance. In the photo shared, the two of them are seen singing together while holding hands.

3. Attend events together

Another upload shows a portrait of Betrand Peto and Sarwendah posing together. Both of them were seen attending the FYP Trans 7 event. Betrand Peto was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a yellow-green jacket. Meanwhile, Sarwendah was seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt with cutbray jeans.

4. Selfie together

Another photo is the moment Betrand Peto and Sarwendah took a selfie together. Both of them are seen wearing black outfits together. Meanwhile, Sarwendah and Betrand Peto smiled at the camera.

5. Go on vacation to the beach together

Betrand Peto and Sarwendah also went on holiday together to the beach. Both of them appear to be wearing white OOTDs. Betrand Peto wore a white t-shirt with matching shorts. Meanwhile Sarwendah wore a white dress. Betrand Peto and Sarwendah were also seen holding hands while laughing together.