In recent years, we have seen an interest on the part of companies in entering the portable console market: from Steam Deck from Valve until Asus ROG Ally. These types of devices will be important for the future of Xbox, although not as many imagine.

By mid-2023, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, commented in an interview that he saw it as unnecessary to enter the laptop market with its own platform, since Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck occupy that space. He explained that almost all Xbox games can be enjoyed in those ecosystems thanks to features like the cross-save.

Now, the executive of Microsoft’s gaming division once again reaffirmed his idea in a new interview and talked about the role that these devices will play in the company’s future.

Phil Spencer on the importance of wearables and cloud gaming

In the talk, Phil Spencer stated that he currently has a Lenovo Legion Go that you use to play games on the go, so you see those laptops almost as “extensions” of your Xbox console.

“I have my Lenovo Legion Go with me, which is fantastic. I think of those portable PCs as extensions of my Xbox console. We have lobbied for cross-play, cross-save y cross-progression for a long time. When I pick up a game, my progress on my console appears on this handheld natively, it’s not just cloud streaming. “I can play on the plane or when I’m offline,” said the Xbox executive.

Phil Spencer states that the initiative Xbox Play Anywhere It is part of the brand’s strategy, although it recognizes that they did not progress as much as they could have done. That being said, he believes that these consoles and portable PCs They represent an opportunity for players to play anywhere and keep their library of titles with them, as well as play on different devices.

At another point in the talk, the head of Xbox acknowledged that cloud gaming is important, so they want to “stay up to date” with initiatives such as Xbox Cloud Gaming. Along these lines, they seek to allow games to be streamed on PC, but without neglecting the native ports.

You can play Xbox titles on these portable devices

“We also look at what it means to stream PC games. We believe it is an important part of our future. I’m very optimistic about where we can go with the cloud, but without diminishing the local runtime experience we want to have in the Xbox consoles y PC con Windows. Every one of those games that people want to stream, they also want to play locally. We have to create the tools so that devs can create both,” he commented.

Phil Spencer recognizes that gamers adopt different devices to play, so they intend to make their games compatible with Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go and complement their line of Xbox consoles. “I think our focus is broader than it has been,” he says.

But tell us, what do you think of Phil Spencer’s statements? Let us read you in the comments.

